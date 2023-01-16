Posted: Jan 16, 2023 3:11 PMUpdated: Jan 16, 2023 3:11 PM

Chase McNutt

The Washington County Commissioners did not meet this Monday morning due to It being MLK Day, they will instead meet Tuesday morning at 9:30 am. On the meeting agenda is to take action on a service agreement from United Linen.

They will also make a declaration of a surplus involving a Glock G22 Gen 4.40 Cal from the Washington County Sheriff’s office. They will also approve of allocation of alcoholic beverage tax from Washington County and give reports.

The meeting will take place at 400 S Johnston in room 201.