Posted: Jan 16, 2023 1:15 PMUpdated: Jan 17, 2023 2:26 AM

Tom Davis

On January 16, 2023, the Bartlesville Board of Education accepted the resignation of Kevin Sitton from his seat representing District 4, which covers parts of the Richard Kane, Wilson, and Hoover Elementary areas. The Board appreciates his service on the board since 2016.

In December 2022, Mr. Sitton announced his intention to resign since his family would be moving out of state. In his resignation, he stated, “It has been a pleasure working with and getting to know you during my tenure on the Board. I treasure the friendships and experience that I gained while serving.”

Pursuant to Board policy BBA, the vacancy shall be filled by appointment as follows:

Those candidates who are interested in filling the vacated seat can send a letter of interest and resume to School Board President Scott Bilger at 1100 South Jennings, Bartlesville, OK 74003. The deadline for receiving the letter of interest and resume is February 3, 2023.

The Board will consider applicants for possible appointment to fill the District 4 seat until the succeeding election in 2024.

Each term on the Board is four years. A person appointed to fill such vacancies in the first half of the term of office for the board position shall serve only until the next succeeding election, at which time the office which they hold shall be placed on the ballot for the balance of the unexpired term. Vacancies filled by appointment following the delivery of the resolution calling for regular elections to the secretary of the county election board shall be filled until the regular elections the following year. Persons elected to fill unexpired terms shall begin those terms at the next regular meeting of the board of education following the election.

Those who are interested in being part of the Board of Education must meet certain qualifications:

The person must be qualified to vote in any school district election and be registered with the county election board within the school district.

The person must be a resident of – and a registered voter in – the school district and the election district (District 5, in this case) for at least six months immediately prior to being appointed.

No person can serve on the Board unless they have been awarded a high school diploma or a certificate of high school equivalency.

A person who has been convicted of a misdemeanor involving embezzlement or of a felony who has entered a plea of guilty or “nolo contendere” to such crime shall not be eligible to serve in a school board position for a period of 15 years following completion of the sentence or during the pending period of an appeal.

No person can be a candidate for or serve as a Board member if the person is currently employed by the Bartlesville Public School District or is related within the second degree* by affinity or consanguinity to any other member of the Board or to an employee of the school district.

To see a map showing the district demarcation, visit the district web site at www.bps-ok.org and select Board of Education from the drop down menu.

Board members typically attend one Board of Education meeting per month. The meetings are typically held in the Board Room of the Education Service Center, which is located at 1100 South Jennings.

Each of the Board of Education members also serves on at least one Board committee.

* “Second degree” relatives are: spouse, child or child’s spouse, parent or parent’s spouse, grandchild or grandchild’s spouse, grandparent or grandparent’s spouse, sibling or sibling’s spouse, spouse’s child or spouse’s parent, spouse’s grandchild or spouse’s grandparent, and spouse’s sibling. Siblings of "half-blood," meaning that two individuals share one parent, are considered equal to a full sibling sharing two parents.