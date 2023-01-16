Posted: Jan 16, 2023 10:13 AMUpdated: Jan 16, 2023 10:13 AM

Dalton Spence

The Osage Co. commissioners will meet on Tuesday, January 17 instead of Monday because of MLK Day.

The commissioners will discuss and possibly appoint a lead commissioner to establish a citizen advisory committee to create guidelines for rural EMS reporting because of complaints

The commissioners will also possibly appoint a lead commissioner for the annex project where they will report all updates to report all updates for final board approval.

After the citizen’s input, the commissioners will enter an executive session to discuss county commissioner assistant, maintenance and fairgrounds staff.

The commissioners meet at 10 a.m. in the Women’s Building at the Osage county Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.