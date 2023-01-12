Posted: Jan 12, 2023 3:17 PMUpdated: Jan 12, 2023 3:19 PM

Dalton Spence

Pawhuska City Council had its monthly meeting earlier this week. It was a shorter meeting than usual with eight items on the agenda.

One item was to appoint four people to become board members for the Pawhuska and Osage County planning and zoning to serve a four-year team.

Assistant City Manager Tonya Bright says two of the four seats have been filled.

If you are interested in becoming a board member, you should contact a council member or go to the Osage County planning and zoning office.

The City Council meets on the second Tuesday of every month.