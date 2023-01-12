Posted: Jan 12, 2023 2:13 PMUpdated: Jan 12, 2023 2:13 PM

Garrett Giles

Children's Musical Theatre invites you to its Character Breakfast Fundraiser.

This fun event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. or 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., your choice! Tickets cost $15 per person and include a delicious breakfast and photo opportunities with your child's favorite super heroes, princesses, cartoon characters and much more.

For more information, call 918.336.0558 or visit cmtonstage.com.