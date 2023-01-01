News
Posted: Jan 12, 2023 1:51 PMUpdated: Jan 12, 2023 1:51 PM
Bartlesville: Auction Set for Surplus Items
The City of Bartlesville's City Beat notes that vehicles, mowers and other equipment are set to be sold at a public auction later this month.
The auction will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the City Operations Center, 1721 W. Fifth Street.
Some items that will be sold include:
- John Deere Gator
- Hustler FasTrack zero turn mower
- 2005 Honda CRV
- Outback Brush Cutter
- Chainsaw
- Several cars and trucks
To view a full list of the items that will be sold, visit the City of Bartlesville's website.
