Posted: Jan 11, 2023 1:51 PMUpdated: Jan 11, 2023 3:55 PM

Dalton Spence

The Bartlesville Police Department is investigating another threat to the central Middle School. Officers received information about the threat and a search warrant was served at the suspect’s residence.

A 13-year-old juvenile male was taken into custody at the time of the search warrant and charged with a terroristic hoax. This incident appears to be separate from the arrest yesterday as police were unable to collaborate information between the two threats at this time.

Captain Andrew Ward said in a press release, "Again I would like to thank the Bartlesville School Resource Officers, the Criminal Investigation Division and the Bartlesville Public School system for working hard to keep safe."