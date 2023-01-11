Posted: Jan 11, 2023 1:57 AMUpdated: Jan 11, 2023 1:57 AM

Tom Davis

An arrest has been made in a case involving a threat to Central Middle School in Bartlesville.

The Bartlesville Police Department was made aware of rumors to a threat on social media at the Central Middle School. The School and Police Department investigated the rumor throughout the weekend to assess and address it.

Captain Andrew Ward with the Bartlesville Police Department tells Bartlesville Radio that the department is taking this seriously and precautionary steps have been taken to ensure everyone’s safety. The student in question in no longer in school as they have been suspended pending further investigation.

That student, a juvenile suspect, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. The 14-year-old juvenile male was charged with a terroristic hoax.

The Bartlesville School Resource Officers, The Criminal Investigation Division and the Bartlesville Public School System worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of everyone.