Posted: Jan 10, 2023 9:55 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2023 9:58 PM

Dalton Spence

The Battle of the Osage on the hardwood part two took place in Hominy with another split between Pawhuska and Hominy.

The Lady Huskies would trounce the Lady Bucks 60-22. Pawhuska would hit eight threes in the game.

Hannah Reynolds would score hit five threes in the game including this three at the end of the first quarter.

Reynolds would outscore Hominy with herself in a season high 25 points.

The Lady Huskies improve to 9-2 this season

The Huskies would try to avenge a double overtime loss to the Bucks earlier this season but would fall 61-40.

Lane Kyler and Trenton Miles would lead PHS in scoring with 10 points each.

Pawhuska would keep it within striking distance all game until Hominy went on a run to go up by 18 to end the third quarter.

The Huskies fall to 3-8 this season.

Pawhuska continues its 2023 road trip Friday against Woodland.