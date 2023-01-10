Posted: Jan 10, 2023 4:02 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2023 4:44 PM

Garrett Giles

A duo in Bartlesville looks to team up and host a Super Bowl party for the books.

Join Family Healthcare Clinic and Crossing 2nd starting at 5:00 o'clock on Sunday, Feb. 12 for an evening of indoor tailgating, food, prizes, and top-tier football. The private event will utilize the entire Crossing 2nd facility at 215 E. 2nd Street in Bartlesville.

Proceeds for the event will support affordable healthcare, free cancer screenings, and will provide health education in northeast Oklahoma. Cost per person is $50. Tickets can be purchased on the Family Healthcare Clinic's Facebook page or on the group's website here.