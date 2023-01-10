Posted: Jan 10, 2023 11:16 AMUpdated: Jan 10, 2023 11:16 AM

Chase McNutt

Arvest Bank announced it has hired Edel Ensaldo as a new commercial banker serving Bartlesville and Dewey. Commercial loan manager Jay Dyer said. “He brings a great deal of direct experience through his previous treasury management role that will help him relate well to our customers’ needs.”

Ensaldo grew up in Bartlesville and started his soccer career with Bartlesville High School. He and his wife Rebecca and have two children.

Ensaldo has a bachelor’s degree in business marketing from Indiana University Purdue University Fort Wayne as well as an associate degree in business from Coffeyville Community College.