Posted: Jan 10, 2023 2:22 AM

Tom Davis

Congressman Josh Brecheen issued the following statement after voting in favor of the Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act (H.R. 23), which is intended to stop the hiring of 87,000 new IRS agents to target the American people.

“One of the more egregious examples of Democrats weaponizing the federal government against the American people is the 87,000 new IRS agents created out of the so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ and empowered by the recently passed $1.7 trillion omnibus. Today, Republicans kept their word by taking the first step to defund these new agents to protect American families from government overreach. If the Democrats in the Senate refuse to pass this important bill, Republicans must commit to fully roll back this funding to the IRS in next year’s appropriations.”

The vote comes after Republicans approved a rules package and Speaker McCarthy agreed to other conservative concessions that the 'tenacious twenty' helped bring about. Details of the rules package and conservative concessions won:

Commits to an open amendment process allowing rank-and-file members to offer spending cut amendments from the floor on all general appropriation bills. No floor derived amendments have been allowed under an “open rule” in six years which has left members unable to fully legislate but only vote “yes” or “no” on bills that could be majorly improved and lessen massive debt loading.

Requires single subject bills instead of bills purposefully loaded with mixed subjects designed to camouflage bad provisions.

Grants a full 72 hours minimum to Members to read bills.

Commits the House to balancing the budget in ten years. A debt ceiling increase must be tied to spending cuts.

Promises a vote on congressional term limits.

Allows a single member of Congress to move towards removing the Speaker if the Speaker doesn’t keep their word.