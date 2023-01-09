Posted: Jan 09, 2023 3:43 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2023 3:43 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its next Women in Business event this month.

Join the Chamber as they welcome Susan Dean, REI’s Minority Small Business Program Manager, on Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Hillcrest Country Club, located at 1901 Price Road in Bartlesville. The program will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Dean has previous government contracting experience during which her business, Marlow Contracting Services, won "Outstanding Small Business of 2015" for the Tulsa SAME Post. Now with REI, Dean works closely with the Women's Business Center as wel as the women with SCORE to provide multiple resource opportunities for women.

Cost to attend the lunch is $25 per person. Visit bartlesville.com to register.