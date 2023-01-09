News
Bartlesville
CITY MATTERS 1-9-23
Tom Davis
Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey was joined in studio by City Clerk Jason Muninger, New City Development Director Larry Curtis and Police Chief Tracy Roles.
City Manager Mike Bailey recapped last week's city council meeting and quickly introduced Larry Curtis--the new City Development Director. Curtis comes to the job after holding a similar post in the city of Broken Arrow.
Bailey then brought in City Clerk Jason Muninger who announced that the Bartlesville city sales tax collection is up once again. Muninger said that the collection was 2% higher than last january which, by the way, was the old record.
There is a new way of dealing with individuals on the street. Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles on CITY MATTERS talked about the City Mental Health Co-Response Unit which is focused on dealing with subjects with mental health issues. Roles also said this may help with the issue of homelessness. Chief Roles said two officers will start off the unit initially.
