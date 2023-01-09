Posted: Jan 09, 2023 6:24 AMUpdated: Jan 09, 2023 6:24 AM

Tom Davis

Kevin McCarthy’s difficult road to becoming House speaker ended in his election early Saturday morning.

The 15th and final vote for House speaker gave McCarthy 216 votes, a bare majority that was lower than the normal 218 votes needed because all six of his remaining GOP opponents relented and voted "present." In the end, no Republican voted against McCarthy, which was the closest thing to GOP unity seen all week.