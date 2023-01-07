Posted: Jan 07, 2023 2:16 AMUpdated: Jan 07, 2023 2:16 AM

Tom Davis

Representative Kevin Hern (OK-01) released the following statement after Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“Over the last 4 days and 15 votes, Americans have seen democracy at work – and yes, democracy can get messy sometimes,” said Rep. Hern. “This is exactly how our founders intended us to function – with open debate and opportunity for new ideas. The end result of this week is a substantial change to the way the House operates, change that was desperately needed to empower all members, not just a select few. Congress is broken; every American knows it. But now it is incumbent on Speaker McCarthy to ensure these new reforms are firmly respected.”

Rep. Hern continued, “I promised my constituents that I would come to DC and fight to change the direction of this House. I hope we all will see a Congress that functions much differently this year. As Chairman of the Republican Study Committee, I look forward to working with our members under the new rules regime to advance conservative policy.”