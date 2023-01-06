Posted: Jan 06, 2023 3:47 PMUpdated: Jan 06, 2023 3:47 PM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville will offer free Christmas tree mulching at the upper level parking lot of Sooner Park.

Undecorated, live trees may be dropped off at the designated fenced area, just east of Madison Boulevard.

Trees will be accepted through January 23rd. The mulch will be available to the public at no cost at the drop site Monday through Friday as quantities allow.

For more information, call 918.338.4131.