Posted: Jan 06, 2023 9:25 AMUpdated: Jan 06, 2023 9:26 AM

Chase McNutt

Bartlesville Police confirmed that a runaway juvenile report was taken on the evening of January 2nd 2023 just after 9:00 pm. At that time a parent reported fourteen year old Gideon Stevenson Fridenberg as a runaway stating he was last seen in his bedroom at the residence two hours earlier in the 1500 block of SW Colorado.

Gideon is also known to hang out in the area of 16th and Penn street and is described as a white male, 14 years old, height 5’5”, weight 120 lbs., brown medium length hair and blue eyes. Gideon was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve button up shirt.

Police also have information that Gideon could possibly be in the Independence Kansas area. If you have any information please call the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4001