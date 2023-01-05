Posted: Jan 05, 2023 5:07 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2023 5:08 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a legislative briefing next month.

The Eggs & Issues event will take place on Friday, Feb. 17 from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m. at Tri County Tech, located at 6101 Nowata Road in Bartlesville.

Our local delegation of State Senator Julie Daniels and State Representatives Judd Strom and John Kane will talk about what is happening in Oklahoma City at the capitol and answer questions.

Reservations cost $25 per person or $275 for a table of eight. Register at bartlesville.com.