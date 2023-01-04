Posted: Jan 04, 2023 3:51 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2023 4:26 PM

Garrett Giles

City of Dewey officials provide an update on the new Dollar General being built on the northside of town.

According to City Manager Kevin Trease, the store will open on Monday, January 9. Trease says the building has a letter of occupancy and it has gone through final inspections. He says the only thing that is lacking is landscaping and signage. He adds that shelving seems to have been placed inside the store already.

The new Dollar General is located just north of Peter's True Value. Crews broke ground for the roughly 11,000-sqft building in October. This will be the second Dollar General location in Dewey. The other location can be found at 320 S. Osage Avenue.