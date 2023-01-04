Posted: Jan 04, 2023 12:06 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2023 1:34 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville City Council voted to accept a Memorandum of Understanding between the city and Grand Mental Health to form a Crisis Intervention Response Team Program. Teams would be comprised of mental health case managers and police officers paired to respond when a situation would call for more than just a law-enforcement presence. Police Captain Kevin Ickleberry told the council that the mental health professional would help to de-escalate situations when emotions run high. Vice-Mayor Jim Curd says police activities sometimes aren’t as simple as people would say they used to be. The city committed to set aside 100 thousand dollars a year, starting this month, to fund the program.