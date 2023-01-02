Posted: Jan 02, 2023 8:26 PMUpdated: Jan 03, 2023 5:56 AM

Garrett Giles

A Nowata police officer is in the hospital after getting hit by a car on Monday.

Nowata County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) deputies told our partners at News on 6 that the officer was hit while directing traffic after a car stalled on the side of the road and a trailer went into a ditch. NCSO deputies said the officer was going to be evacuated by helicopter, but had to be driven to the hospital because of severe weather.

We will have more information when it becomes available.