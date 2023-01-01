News
Bartlesville
Posted: Jan 01, 2023 12:15 PMUpdated: Jan 01, 2023 2:51 PM
Baby Derby 2023 Winner!
Tom Davis
Congratulations, to Trish and Drew Jones of Bartlesville and baby Maeve! The Jones family became the winners of the Baby Derby 2023 when baby Maeve arrived at about 5am on New Year's Day at Ascenstion St. John Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville.
The Jones' win:
Gift Basket from Ascension St John Jane Phillps; Gift Certificate for a Bouquet of Flowers From Flowerland; A Baby Bible from Get Real Ministries; Dinner for Mom and Dad at Sabores Mexican Cuisine; Mommy Necklace from Windle's Rock and Jewelry; $50 Gift Card from Truity Credit Union; $50 Gift Certificate to Dink's BBQ from Arnold Moore and Neekamp Funeral Home; Baby Spa Basket from Buttercup Market; $50 from Highwayman Signs; A My First Bible from Glorious Connections Bible Book Store; A Water Play Mat from Kids Corner; A Gift Card from Representative Judd Strom; and a Gift Basket from the Prairie Cottage.
« Back to News