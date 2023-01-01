Posted: Jan 01, 2023 10:39 AMUpdated: Jan 01, 2023 10:40 AM

Tom Davis

A man and a minor were injured in a collision occurred on January 1, at approximately 4am on New Prue Rd and Lake Rd. in Prue.

Mason Lumly, 21, of Sand Springs was traveling north bound on Lake Rd. when his pickup truck left the roadway for an unknown reason approximately 121 feet before striking a fence post. The truck hit a communications box and another fence post causing the truck to go airborne. The vehicle then rolled one time and came to rest on its wheels on a fence. That’s when Lumly was ejected and landed next to the vehicle.

He was transported by EMSA to St. John's Medical Center in Tulsa, OK. Treated and released with arm injuries.

The passenger, a juvenile, 17, of Sand Springs, was transported by EMSA to St. John's Medical Center in Tulsa, OK. Admitted in stable condition with internal trunk injuries.

OHP says the driver was intoxicated and the cause of collision was DUI.