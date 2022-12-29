Posted: Dec 29, 2022 2:53 PMUpdated: Dec 29, 2022 2:54 PM

Chase McNutt

Scott Walton of the Rogers County Sheriff's office and founder of the non-profit, STANDFirst, was at the Bartlesville Police department Thursday afternoon to present BPD with ballistic shields that offer added safety measure for officers in schools. Walton, talked about his plans with the ballistic shields.

Walton also mentioned how you can help with a donation.

Kevin Lynch was also at the presentation, he has donated funds previously for ballistic shields, and he talked about his goals for the shields in schools.