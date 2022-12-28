Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Dec 28, 2022

Caney Mayor: Only Use Water That is Necessary

Chris Freund

According to Mayor Josh Elliott, both skids are working at basically full capacity, but the tower is not filling at this time. Elliot is asking residents to only use water that is necessary, such as flushing toilets, until 9:00 p.m. 

Elliott will continue to update residents as much as possible through the City of Caney Facebook page. The link to that page is here.


