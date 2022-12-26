News
Nowata County
Posted: Dec 26, 2022 10:15 AMUpdated: Dec 26, 2022 10:15 AM
Nowata County Commissioners Off this Week
Chase McNutt
The Nowata County Commissioners will not meet this week for their weekly county commissioners meeting, they will instead meet on January 2nd at 9 am in the Nowata County Court House annex.
This will be the first time that (Republican-elect) Paul Crupper will be on the board of County Commissioner for District 1 in Nowata as the Chairman. He takes over for the previous Chairman, Burke LaRue. Crupper recently won the November 8th election by just 104 total votes and 54% of the total vote.
« Back to News