Posted: Dec 26, 2022 9:02 AMUpdated: Dec 26, 2022 9:02 AM

Chase McNutt

Oklahoma Sooner alum Baker Mayfield played a great game last night against the Broncos, winning 51-14. Mayfield went 24-28 with 230 yards passing and two touchdown passes. He moves to 2-0 as a starter for the Los Angeles Rams, and the Rams record moves to 5-10.

In 3 games with the Rams, Baker has 4 touchdowns to just 1 interception. Mayfield and the Rams play Sunday, Jan. 1st at SoFi Stadium against the Chargers.