The Senior Connect Seminars are a popular part of Elder Care’s outreach to the community at-large so they have already scheduled several for 2023.

The first seminar will be on Wednesday, January 4 from 3 to 4 pm and it is titled “Seasons of Change.” The speaker will be Laura Jensen, Executive Director of Bartlesville Community Foundation. In describing the topic she will address, Elder Care released the statistic that by 2023, the population of adults 65 and older will be the largest age group for the first time in history. The seminar will look at how this group will impact the way work is completed and how services are provided.

There is no cost to attend the event but you must RSVP to Elder Care by December 28, 2022. The seminar will be held at 1223 Swan Drive in Bartlesville. It is open to adults of all ages.