Posted: Dec 22, 2022 4:48 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2022 4:48 PM

Victoria Edwards

In the wake of increasing flu and RSV cases, the Washington County Health Department has obtained a new round of influence vaccines and will offer them to the public on January 5, 2023. The clinic will be open beginning at 10 am and remain open until noon or until vaccines are exhausted. The flu shot being given is for ages six months and older.

The walk-in flu shot clinic will be held at the Bartlesville Public Library, 600 South Johnstone Avenue. The shots are offered at no cost to a person but if you have health insurance, you should bring it to the clinic so the Health Department can make a copy of it for their files.

For more information about the clinic, call 918-335-3005.