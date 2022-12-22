Posted: Dec 22, 2022 4:43 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2022 4:43 PM

Victoria Edwards

Representative Kevin Hern (OF-01) has declared his support of the pro-life movement by introducing the Protecting Life From Chemical Abortions Act for consideration in the next legislative session. The Act would prevent the Executive Branch from stating that abortion is a public health emergency and allow for the ability to override state regulations on safety and abortion access. It would also bar the FDA from waiving any restrictions on abortion at a state level if a chemically-induced abortion should be used by a medical professional.

Hern introduced the bill because he believes the Biden Administration has overstepped their federal boundaries by allowing chemical abortions to take place in the home, thus leaving women alone during an abortion event and without sufficient safety screenings.