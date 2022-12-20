Posted: Dec 20, 2022 5:00 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2022 5:00 PM

Victoria Edwards

Oklahoma Senator Nathan Dahm has been monitoring the impact of federal decisions on state sovereignty throughout his political service and now he says state sovereignty has dramatically eroded so it is time for Oklahoma to amend its state Constitution to assured that it can continue as a sovereign state and still be part of the United States. According to Dahm, the language is needed to make it clear that Oklahoma, along with the other 49 states, gives the federal government power and can take back that power or reserve uses of that power as it aligns with state interests.

Dahm’s proposal is known a Resolution 2 and it would amend Section 1, Article 1 of the Oklahoma Constitution to read:

“The State of Oklahoma is a sovereign state, a part of the Federal Union known as the United States of America, and the Constitution of the United States is the supreme law of the land and any laws to the contrary are null, void, and of no effect in this state.”

The resolution must first pass through the full Legislature but is it passes, the voters of Oklahoma would have the final say in the next election after passage.