Posted: Dec 20, 2022 10:44 AM

Victoria Edwards

The winter weather will wreck havoc on a variety of things, including your house, if you don't take steps not to protect yourself.

Kary Cox, Director of Washington County Emergency Management, says taking care of drafts and access to gas or electricity are some of the most important things to do today in preparation for the upcoming winter blast this weekend.

He also gave tips on a variety of other things you can do to protect yourself, your pets, your cars and other precious items. CLICK HERE to hear Cox's full report.