Posted: Dec 20, 2022 8:46 AMUpdated: Dec 20, 2022 8:51 AM

Tom Davis

With the anticipation of very cold weather coming soon, two warming shelters are opening their doors in Bartlesville.

The Jane Phillips Medical Center on Virginia will open on Thursday and volunteers are needed. Please call or text Keith at 918-214-4968 or Christy 918-214-5494. Here is the signup link for this shelter https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0c44adac22ab9-warmup#/