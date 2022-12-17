Posted: Dec 17, 2022 8:26 AMUpdated: Dec 17, 2022 8:48 AM

Caney Superintendent Blake Vargas says the district will receive two electric buses with charging stations and the infrastructure needed to operate the buses, with the cost covered by the grant from the state. He says the grant funding couldn't have come at a better time for the district.

Vargas says the electric buses would save the district at minimum twenty four cents per mile compared to the diesel buses currently in use.

Vargas says the mechanics that work on the current fleet would also be able to maintain the electric buses, and the locations to host the charging stations won't need much of an upgrade to be compatible with the needs of the new buses.