Get Real Ministries is getting really busy! Coming up at 6pm Saturday, December 17 in the indoor comfort of the Get Real warehouse behind FYC on 14th Street, it's the monthly Jesus Burger event to feed your body as well as your soul. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastors Rando and Shilo Gamble invited everyone to this free event.

Christmas is a busy time for everyone, but a Get Real Ministries it is a time to ensure no one is alone for Christmas. Don't forget the Drive-Through Christmas Dinner set for Wednesday December 21, at the church at 411 W 14th at 6pm.

On Christmas Eve morning, Get Real Ministries will begin taking over for Terry Miller with Warriors for Christ Church and Love Shack at the Washington County Jail providing pizza and soda pop to the inmates along with some fellowship and prayers.

On Christmas Day, Rando will drive the bus for all who to attend the Christmas Day morning breakfast at Wesleyan School.