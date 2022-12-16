Posted: Dec 16, 2022 8:46 AMUpdated: Dec 16, 2022 8:47 AM

Victoria Edwards

Senator Casey Murdock (R-Felt) filed a legislative bill yesterday that is designed to extend the protection of Second Amendment rights even as federal government makes plans to restrict them following the increase of shootings across the nation. Murdock had introduced his bill in 2022 originally but it did not make it through the legislative process.

The new version is known as Senate Bill 15 and it would prohibit state contracts being signed between companies and the state government if the company discriminates against a firearm entity or firearm trade association. In a press release about SB15, Murdock said there was a national banking chain that "has policies against loaning to gun manufacturers and gun businesses that sell long rifles to citizens 20 years or younger" but he did not name the bank. Murdock went on to argue that if an 18-year-old is able to use a rifle to defend our country while in the military then that same individual should be able to purchase a rifle for personal use.