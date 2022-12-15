Posted: Dec 15, 2022 2:28 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2022 2:28 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen on Thursday afternoon in Washington County Court on a failure to appear on a charge from 2019. The charge against Treshaun Malik Reed allege that he falsely impersonated to create liability. The event in question took place back in February of 2019. According to an affidavit, Reed was at the police station with his friend and his friend was inside putting money on a third party’s books and Reed was in the car alone.

When Reed was approached by an officer who was responding to a call of suspicion of use marijuana while driving, the officer detected a strong odor coming from the vehicle. When asked about it, Reed advised that he and his friend had smoked before they left for the Sheriff’s office but had not smoked in the car after they left. Reed also gave his brother’s name multiple times when asked for his information and stated he did not have his ID on him.

A K9 unit arrived later to do a search of the vehicle, to which they alerted to an odor of narcotics in the vehicle. Reed was positively identified after the officer found Reed’s ID in the vehicle. No controlled substances were found, but they did find that Reed was out on two separate warrants. He is currently being held over on a $10,000 bond and his next court date is set for December 21st.