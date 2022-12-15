Posted: Dec 15, 2022 5:54 AMUpdated: Dec 15, 2022 5:54 AM

Victoria Edwards

Angel Tree gift-giving has closed but there is still plenty of work to do at the Salvation Army to help get the Angel Tree donations into the hands of parents who have signed up for the Christmas donations.

Captain Brittney Carr put out a call for groups from civic, church or social organizations as well as corporate groups seeking to fulfill United Way volunteer efforts to come be part of the drive-by gift distribution that will be held on Saturday, December 17. Parents will come by on that day to pick up not only the Angel Tree gifts bags but also a basket full of food. According to Carr, some of the bags and baskets are quite heavy so anyone who can heft some weight is encouraged to put in a few hours of joyful packing.

To sign up, contact Salvation Army at 918-336-6454.