Posted: Dec 13, 2022 6:05 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2022 6:05 PM

Victoria Edwards

Earlier this week, a routine traffic stop in the parking lot of the Sapulpa High School led to an arrest at around 9:30 am just after school had entered its day of activities but Superintendent Johnny Bixby praised the Sapulpa Police Department for handling the incident so that no student, parent, faculty of the school was involved or even knew it had occurred until after it was over. Bixby said that he learned of the traffic stop only after it was over and that showed the professionalism of the officers.

According to the traffic stop report, a person driving a vehicle near the school chose to pull into the school’s parking lot in response to officers performing a traffic stop on Mission Street in front of the high school. Officers then followed him into the parking lot and conducted a search of the car. During the search, drug paraphernalia and a stolen gun were found in the vehicle. Officers were able to arrest the driver of the vehicle without incident.