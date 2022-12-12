Posted: Dec 12, 2022 5:16 PMUpdated: Dec 12, 2022 5:16 PM

Victoria Edwards

The special Holiday Antlerless Deer Gun Season officially opens in five days on December 18 and will continue through December 31 in all Oklahoma counties. This is an opportunity to bag a few more deer for Christmas dinner or to make homemade treats for your New Year’s Eve party.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) announced that hunters can continue hunting even if they have previously bagged their limit of six in the regular deer season. Hunters are allowed two antlerless deer during the Holiday Hunting Season because the deer are populous this year and the herds needs to be harvested.

Season dates and other regulations may vary on public lands so always check the rules in the current Oklahoma Fishing & Hunting Regulations Guidebook. You must have the special holiday season license to hunt and you must hunt only on the lands allowing the holiday hunt.