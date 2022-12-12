Posted: Dec 12, 2022 4:40 PMUpdated: Dec 12, 2022 4:40 PM

Dalton Spence

Huskie hoops has a quick turn around after having four games in five days last week when PHS has its home opener against Hominy.

The Huskies were in the Alva-NWOSU shootout over the weekend with the Lady’s coming home with third place and the boys lost in the third-place game.

The boys are trying to get back into basketball form still as the tournament was the first time a few players made appearances coming back from injuries and illnesses.

Hominy boys won the Oilton tournament over the weekend while the Lady Bucks won the consolation championship.

That game tips off at 6:30 in Pawhuska. You can listen to the game on Sports Talk 99.1 KPGM and watch on KPGMTV.com.