Posted: Dec 12, 2022 3:20 PMUpdated: Dec 12, 2022 3:20 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville woman was arrested on Sunday, December 11th on charges alleging possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. According to an affidavit, Bailey Cargile, when pulled overstated that she had permission to borrow. But a call by the BP officer to the owner of the vehicle deemed otherwise.

Upon searching the vehicle, some white crystal-like substance was found, that came back as methamphetamine in the amount of 1.7 grams. Cargile is currently being held over on a $10,000 bond and her next court date is set for this Friday, December 16th.