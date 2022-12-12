Posted: Dec 12, 2022 1:31 PMUpdated: Dec 12, 2022 1:43 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage Co. Commissioners met Monday in their weekly meetings and approved to sign a lease purchase agreement for a new truck, dump body and snowplow for District 2.

The commissioners also received an update about the new courthouse annex.

Osage Co. Clerk Robin Slack talks about the update and a concern she has about it.

The Osage Co. Commissioners meet every Monday at 10 a.m. in the Women’s Building at the Osage Co. Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.