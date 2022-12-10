Posted: Dec 10, 2022 7:41 PMUpdated: Dec 10, 2022 7:44 PM

Tom Davis

The streets of Dewey were lined with onlookers as over 80 floats passed by for the annual Dewey Christmas Parade on Saturday evening.

KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3-95.1 and KWONTV.com broadcasted the parade from the second-floor balcony of the historic Dewey Hotel, which was built in 1899.

Here are float winners:

Commercial

Arrowhead Veterinary Clinic Case and Case Electric

Non-Commercial

Bartlesville Roundup Club Bartlesville Elks Lodge

Youth

Dewey FFA Top Notch Baseball

Religious

Dewey United Methodist Church Dewey Ministerial Alliance

Our broadcast was sponsored by: LPL Painting, Regent Bank, Doenges Family of Autos, Kris Rainwater Farmers Insurance, A Heavenly Touch Cleaning Service, Sippin' Sweet, Arvest Bank, Bartnet IP, Popkess Pharmacy, Paul's Wrecker Service, Sabore's Mexican Cuisine, Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory, Madden Auto, Farris Heat and Air, Medicalodges of Dewey and Mimi's Antiques.

WATCH THE PARADE ON DEMAND AT Bartlesville Radio » KWON TV