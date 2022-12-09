Posted: Dec 09, 2022 8:46 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2022 8:46 PM

Dalton Spence

Pawhuska boys and girls teams played in the semifinals of the Alva-NWOSU shootout Friday and ran into two tough teams.

The Lady Huskies would play Seiling, the defending Class A State Champions and would fall 85-38. Seiling has all its players from last year’s squad back and favorites to collect another state championship ring.

The boy’s team would face a similar fate, losing to Catoosa 77-33. The Huskies faced a Catoosa team that scored 114 points in a game last week (the Oklahoma City Thunder average 116.4 points per game 6th in the NBA).

The Huskies would attempt a comeback with a pair of Alan Martinez threes in the second quarter, but Catoosa had too much fire power.

Both squads fall to 2-1 on the season and will play for third place in the Alva-NWOSU Shootout Saturday. Girls tip off at 4 and boys will play after at 5:30.