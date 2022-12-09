Posted: Dec 09, 2022 4:36 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2022 4:36 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Washington County Commissioners will have a long list of items to consider and discuss when they meet on Monday, December 12 for their regular meeting at 9:30 am in their meeting room on the second floor of 400 South Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.

Items include setting up and collecting use taxes; various donations to departmental funds; declarations of surplus items; and reports of depository accounts for six county departments.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting.