Posted: Dec 09, 2022 10:33 AMUpdated: Dec 09, 2022 10:33 AM

Chase McNutt

A Ramona man was seen in Washington County Court this Thursday afternoon on charges alleging cruelty to animals. According to an affidavit, a member of the OK Alliance for animals received pictures of a dog malnourished and eating the carcass of another dog at the residence of Stephen Thompson.

A Washington County Deputy arrived at Thompson’s residence on December 3rd and saw the carcass of the dog that had a collar and a chain on it, that was attached to a pickup truck.

Thompson said the dog was hit by a car and ran into his home and died, and he needed a way to drag the dog out of the house. Thompson had a Pyrenees stray that had been eating the carcass but was severely malnourished and had skin disease. The dog was taken to the OK Alliance for Animals, and Thompson is currently being held over on a $25,000 bond until his next court date of December 16th.