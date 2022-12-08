Posted: Dec 08, 2022 3:53 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2022 3:53 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Skiatook Police Department is sporting new equipment this week after they received a $10,000 Municipal Assurance Group grant to purchase body cams for 18 officers. Skiatook Police Officer Kimberly Okerson said the police department have been asking for the bodycams for “years” but were unable to obtain funds to purchase them due to prior city leadership pronouncing their flip phone cameras as “being good enough” due to the size of their town.

Billy Cohea, another officer, said the important thing about the body cams is that the “cameras don’t lie” and now the growing town is safer because of the police officers having top-of-the-line equipment that allows a single click to send images back to the station in real time.

Officers are now hoping to be able to install dash cameras into all patrol car units.