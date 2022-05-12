Posted: Dec 08, 2022 7:14 AMUpdated: Dec 08, 2022 7:14 AM

Tom Davis

The Washington County Election Board has posted the slate of candidates who filed for the Washington County School Board Elections for the Primary Election: February 14,2023 / General: April 4, 2023

BARTLESVILLE: No. 3, 4 year term 12/5/22 *Suzy Keirsey 1

CANEY VALLEY : No. 3, 5 year term no candidate yet

COPAN: No. 1, 3 year unexpired term 12/6/22 Tasha M. Hollopeter and No. 3, 5 year term 12/5/22 *Julie Jennings

DEWEY: No. 3, 5 year term 12/5/22 Emily Case

TRI-COUNTY TECH #1: No. 5, 5 year term 12/6/22 Chris Truesdell